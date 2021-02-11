Global Virtual Reality Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 58.54%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Virtual Reality Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Virtual Reality in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Virtual Reality Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Virtual Reality Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Virtual Reality including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Virtual Reality market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global virtual reality market was valued at USD 3.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 58.54% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Virtual reality blurs the line between digital and physical worlds, thereby generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment for the consumer. Several multinational corporations such as Sony and HTC are venturing into this market space. The launch of commercial virtual reality headsets is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. Technological advancements in VR are expected to generate a plethora of VR solutions with diverse capabilities, which allow consumers to experience utmost immersion. Making the VR experience more real serves as a key driver towards market adoption and penetration. Most of the available solutions in the market are limited to head tracking, paving the way for great opportunities in the development of newer technologies that increase the user’s sense of presence and immersion.

Increase in Demand for Immersive Virtual Reality is Driving Market Growth

The potential applications of immersive virtual reality systems are numerous. They can be used for information visualization in industrial sectors to create augmented reality museums for educational purposes. In the defense sector, these systems can be used to create simulated environments to train pilots, soldiers, and crisis response teams for situations that are too dangerous to use live equipment. Furthermore, increased usage of smartphones and tablets is expected to drive the growth of immersive VR, especially for mobile HMDs. Many organizations that offer mobile VR headsets use third-party mobile devices as their screen. This reduces the overall expenditure, and opens avenues for app developers of smartphones. As the costs associated with the technology reduce, its application will witness exponential growth across many industry verticals.

Head-mounted Displays Hold the Largest Market Share

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and Immersion VR are some HMDs that are expected to gain significant customer acceptability over the next two years. There are several technologies incorporated in an HMD device to create an immersive experience, either entirely as a virtual reality interface, or as a personal media device. These technologies include display, optics, eye, and head tracking, among others. Furthermore, application of HMDs in the avionics sector is driving their market growth, as they offer digital prototypes with a real-world environment to authenticate the design assumptions and identify potential concerns. HMDs provide vital information for pilots, which include wider field of view, situation awareness, and improving their ability to land in difficult conditions such as a crosswind, while keeping their eyes out of the aircraft.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

Technological research & development and commercialization are the major factors driving growth in the VR market of the region. The penetration of smartphones in the region due to the advancement of electronic devices facilitated the region to dominate the global arena. The United States dominates the North American market and this trend will continue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of VR applications in the healthcare sector in this region is fueling the growth.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886203

The global Virtual Reality market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Virtual Reality Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Apple Inc.

Atheer

Inc.

Blippar

Facebook Inc.

Google Inc.

Gravity Jack

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P

Holition

Improbable

Layar (Blippar Group)

Marxent Lab LLC

Meta Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo Co.

Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies

Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Sphero

Total Immersion

Inc.

Virtuix

Zappar Ltd.

Highlighted points of Virtual Reality Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886203

This Virtual Reality Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Virtual Reality? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Virtual Reality Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Virtual Reality Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Virtual Reality Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Virtual Reality Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Virtual Reality Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Virtual Reality Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Virtual Reality Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Virtual Reality Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Virtual Reality Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Virtual Reality Industry?

Key Developments in the Virtual Reality Market:

February 2018 – HP announced revamp of workstation and showcased HP windows mixed reality headset – Professional Edition that delivers an immersive experience.

June 2017 – Microsoft acquired Cloudyn, a company that helps enterprises and managed service providers optimize their investments in cloud services. This acquisition is expected to accelerate digital transformation for customers and partners with Azure.

The m Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future virtual reality market analysis in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players