Global Wearable Sensors Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 22.07%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The wearable sensors market was valued at USD 7.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 24.62 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.07% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Wearable sensors are highly significant, especially among smart wearable manufacturers, due to the rising health awareness amongst the current generation. In the current scenario, wearable sensors are integrated into garments and fashion accessories, such as hats, wristbands, socks, shoes, eyeglasses, and headphones to suit the user needs. Many gadget and technology providers allocate a wide range of customization to the products in order to attract the younger population.

High availability of the wearable sensors and increasing usage of analytics in the sports and medical sectors in critically driving the growth of the market globally. With key players in the market, such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Samsung, experimenting with low-power, wireless technologies, which can allow real-time transfer of data between fitness monitoring applications and the wearable sensors, new opportunities are expected to emerge from the consumer electronics, healthcare, and sports and training sectors. For the next four years, the increasing number of applications in consumer electronics, increasing awareness amongst the younger population, and an immense range of customization on the wearable sensors are expected to drive the growth of wearable sensors market.

Increasing Usage in Consumer Electronics to Drive the Market

Wearable sensors are trending in consumer electronics sector extensively. The emergence of cheap wearable fitness trackers has increased the consumption of wearable sensors immensely. In some cases, multiple wearable sensors are embedded into a single gadget. The strong demand for multipurpose gadgets that can monitor more than one vitals has boosted the sales of fitness trackers and wearable sensors all over the globe in the past four years.

With the entrance of key players, such as Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft into the wearables technology, the demand for wearable sensors in the consumer electronics sector have multiplied rapidly dedicated to the strong demand from young customers. Fitbit, one of the major players for wearable technology in the market, stands to be an excellent example of the trend of increasing demand for fitness trackers. In the past four years, the number of units sold by the company grew by more than 40%. This trend is expected to prevail over the forecast period increasing the scope of wearable sensors market.

Pressure Sensors are Increasingly Becoming Popular

In the wearables industry, pressure sensors are gaining traction, due to its miniaturization factor. Sensing muscle activity helps sportsmen train specific muscles and further, gives feedback about the performance quality of exercises, for rehabilitation. Also, pressure sensing shoes are being used in motion capture technologies, which has transformed computer animation, during the past decade. Direct transfer of data is possible using detailed motion data and editing algorithms. Further, leading to an expressive performance of a real person to a virtual character, composing simple motion clips to create a repertoire of motor skills, or interpolating existing data to produce new sequences.

The pressure-sensing shoes provide high-resolution contact timing and location information, which is difficult to derive automatically from computer vision algorithms. The low power consumption and possible sizes are the major factors that give a competitive edge to the pressure sensors over others. Several commercial systems, measuring pressure distribution on the human body, are available in the market. Implementation of textiles would need modifications of the systems or remains not possible without affecting wearing comfort.

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices Inc.

InvenSense Inc.

Freescale Semiconductor Inc

Panasonic Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

TE Connectivity Ltd

Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Key Developments in the Wearable Sensors Market:

February 2018 – Texas Instruments has introduced the smallest operational amplifier (op amp) and low-power comparators at 0.64 mm2. As the first amplifiers in the compact X2SON package, the TLV9061 op amp and TLV7011 family of comparators are expected to help, the wearable tech designers to reduce their system size and cost while maintaining high performance. The technology is primarily dedicated to the personal electronics and industrial applications, mobile phones, wearables, optical modules, motor drives, smart grid and battery-powered systems sectors

