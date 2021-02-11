Global Wireless Healthcare Asset Management Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Wireless Healthcare Asset Management Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Wireless Healthcare Asset Management in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Wireless Healthcare Asset Management Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Wireless Healthcare Asset Management Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Wireless Healthcare Asset Management including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Wireless Healthcare Asset Management market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Global Wireless Healthcare Asset Management market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.40%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to Type of products offered by major players, which involves Asset Tags, Wearable Tags, and Wireless Sensors. While the Technology considered in the scope of the report include RFID, Wi-Fi, ZigBee.

The implementation of wireless healthcare asset management systems has been growing owing to the advent of trends, such as internet of things, digitization and automation of various processes. These changes can aid in reducing the loss of expensive hospital equipment, which can lead to high capital losses. The employment of separate staff necessary for the monitoring and keeping track of equipment can also be avoided, which could prove as an extra expense for hospital. The implementation of such technology increases the visibility of devices, which can reduce the amount of time spend for sorting and organizing required equipment to avoid wastage of time.

Need For Elimination of Unwanted Expense for Asset Tracking Drive Growth of the Market

Real-time asset monitoring solution provides the ability to control frequently changing situations and to see across the hospital organizations in order to understand the workflow. From maintenance to procurement and even managing the database of single software, each IT hardware equipment introduces incalculable vulnerabilities. Multiplying these risks by thousands and even millions of servers, computers, sensitive equipment and other storage devices, the magnitude of probabilities for security breaches, auditing mistakes, mismanagements, and manpower, among other critical resource diversions, inflates exponentially.

Asset Tags are One of the Most Widely Used Product Among Hospital Asset Management.

Asset tags have been implemented to keep track of every item in the inventory and avoid loss of assets. Many healthcare institutions have utilized latest technologies, such as NFC, and legacy technologies, such as RFID has been deployed to keep track of all the things that are being used in hospital domain. Hospitals, such as Michigan Medicine have employed the use of active RFID technology to track thousands of assets. This is expected to reduce the hospitals rental costs and loss of equipment from the hospital premises. The Michigan Medical hospital has registered a total of 6500 assets, which could prove extremely difficult for the hospital personnel to maintain. This also enables the hospitals to move towards IoT in medical care as most of the devices in the hospital are connected.

Asia Pacific has High Growth Potential Owing to the Growing Use of Data in the Region

The digital technology industry provides the foundation for information exchange in healthcare, among other sectors in the region. IoT is predicted to undergo massive growth in the coming years, with mobile technologies playing a vital role in enabling the industry to grow. Owing to such developments in IoT and mobile technologies the healthcare industry in the region, growth for wireless healthcare asset management is expected to have growth. The advanced industries sector is highly metropolitan, and it varies considerably in its composition and depth across the regions.

The global Wireless Healthcare Asset Management market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Wireless Healthcare Asset Management Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ekahau

Stanley Healthcare

CenTrack

Camcode

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Awarepoint Corporation

ASAP Systems

Airista flow

GE healthcare

IBM corporation

Infor Inc

Motorola Solutions

Radianse

Siemens Healthineers

Sonitor technologies

Key Developments in the Wireless Healthcare Asset Management Market:

March 2018 – Accruent has acquired Connectiv to provide bio medical and device management technology. Connectiv has making asset management devices to control and manag

