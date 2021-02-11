Global X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the X-ray Machine Manufacturing in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the X-ray Machine Manufacturing including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The global X-ray machine manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the market is limited to the stand along X-ray products offered by various vendors in the market.

The growth of the X-ray machine manufacturing market is significantly impacted by the continuous digitalization of X-ray systems and increasing healthcare investments in emerging regions. Increase in public and private funding for health insurance and expanding patient access to medical services are driving the demand for various medical devices, thereby influencing the demand for X-ray machines. Rising security concerns related to consecutive threat and activities, such as illegal arms shipping and drug trafficking, are other key factors driving the X-ray security screening systems, thereby contributing to the higher adoption rate of X-ray machines.

End-user Vertical Overview

Hospitals are adopting new procedures like trans-catheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), where these procedures are performed using high-end mobile X-ray equipment. While under transportation, cargo containers represent the largest area of concern, in terms of vulnerability and security, as container shipping systems are likely to be targets of terrorist activities. With a huge global inventory of ports, securing and inspecting all these containers is a challenging task. The potential threat of smuggling of radiological bombs, weapons of mass destruction, transportation of terrorist operatives, and conventional explosive devices, will generate demand for X-ray screening systems, thereby increases the overall demand for X-ray machines.

Stationary X-ray Machines to Hold the Largest Share

Stationary X-ray machines have been in use for a long time, since the discovery of the first X-ray-based imaging and diagnostic system in both developed and emerging economies. The demand for stationary X-ray machines is impacted by the increasing adoption rate of portable systems, particularly handheld X-ray systems. Portable systems are expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period and are expected to outperform the stationary X-ray segment by 2022. There has been an increase in installations of various portable systems, particularly mobile systems, in hospitals, professional centers, and diagnostic laboratories, as these systems offer mobility and ease of use, over stationary systems, particularly for bedside imaging or home health care.

Regional Analysis of the Market

North America accounted for the largest share while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth. The demand in North America is mainly driven by the rising occurrence of various disorders, along with high awareness and affordability among people. Well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region and severe security regulations and measures adopted by the government increase the demand for X-ray machines. The growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the presence of geriatric population suffering from a range of disorders that require urgent diagnosis and effective treatments. The Middle East & African region is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The extensive investments in internal and homeland security technologies are likely to impact the demand for X-ray machines.

X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Canon

Inc.

Carestream Health

Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic

Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Key Developments in the X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market:

May 2017: GE Healthcare and Partners Healthcare entered a 10-year collaboration to strategically validate, develop, and integrate deep learning technology across the entire product line related to patient care.

April 2017: GE Healthcare completed the acquisition of Asymptote. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s cell therapy portfolio, with a suite of technologies for the cryopreservation of cellular materials.

