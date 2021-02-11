Global X-ray Security Scanner Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 6.88%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “X-ray Security Scanner Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the X-ray Security Scanner in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. X-ray Security Scanner Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. X-ray Security Scanner Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the X-ray Security Scanner including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The x-ray security scanner market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.88% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the market is limited to the x-ray scanners for security purposes.

The growing number of airports owing to the increasing number of people choosing to travel by air, have pushed the need for greater number of security scanner systems at airport terminals. Further, the growing incidents of drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and illegal arms trade has increased the adoption of these systems at public places including hotels, government sites, transport hubs, and museums and concert halls. However, the increasing stringency in the regulations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), due to the possibilities of skin tissue damage have been discouraging the use of high-frequency X-ray systems, which is expected to hinder the market.

Growing Number of Terror Attacks

The growing threats from terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, and the growing instances of terrorist attacks in Europe, instabilities in countries, such as Iran, Syria, and Iraq. Growing instances of terrorist attacks in Europe in the past few years and growing threat from terrorist organizations such as ISIS is expected to drive the regional X-ray security screening system market. The November 2015 Paris attacks on multiple locations including restaurants & bars, music venues, and sports stadium forced the government of France to install scanning equipment in all the public places, thereby impacting the industry positively. Further, the bombings in Brussels in March 2016, also compelled the government of Belgium to deploy advanced scanning systems at airports and metro stations all over the country. Such threats are expected to drive the governmental bodies to implement improved inspection systems, thus propelling the industry growth over the next seven years.

Demand for Enhanced X-ray Screening Procedures from Aviation Industry

Due to the increase in government investment in the aviation industry of developing countries, like India and China, the demand for these devices is expected to increase. Also, airports are hubs to cargo inventory. Tracking, securing, and inspecting all shipping cargo containers are challenging tasks, which are facilitated by x-ray scanners. There lies a potential threat of smuggling banned substances in flights, things like radiological explosives, weapons, and conventional explosive devices. This threat is also fueling the demand for X-ray security scanner. According to the IATA, the 10-year growth rate for global cargo freight was at 3.1% in 2017, and these numbers are further expected to increase the demand for X-ray scanners.

The global X-ray Security Scanner market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

X-ray Security Scanner Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

3DX-Ray Ltd

Adani Systems

Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Astrophysics

Inc.

Autoclear LLC

Eurologix Security Group Ltd

Gilardoni SPA

Kapri Corp

Rapiscan Security Products

Smiths Detection

Inc.

Key Developments in the X-ray Security Scanner Market:

November 2017: Smiths Detection launches CORSYS, a system that offers a full range of border security devices and processes and analyses biometrics, communication, and X-ray system data.

April 2017: ADANI Systems, Inc. received the patent protection by the United States for their product DruGuard. This product aims at enhancing the detection features of X-ray scanners to aid operators for full body scanners in identifying internally concealed narcotics.

Current and future x-ray security scanner market outlook in the developed and emerging economies.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The segments that are expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.