Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 9%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The global surgical sealant and adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Surgical sealants are substances that block the passage of fluids and blood after any surgical procedure. It is an alternative to the traditional techniques of using sutures, wires, and staples. Currently, surgical sealants and adhesives are replacing sutures and staples due to better closure capabilities, less pain, decreased blood loss, and non-requirement for removal.

Increasing Surgical Procedures

According to the WHO, an estimated 234.2 million major surgical procedures are undertaken every year worldwide. Countries spending USD 100 or less per head on health care have an estimated mean rate of major surgery of 295 (SE 53) procedures per 100,000 population per year. In middle-expenditure (USD 401–1000) and high-expenditure (>USD 1,000), countries accounting for 30.2% of the world’s population provided 73.6% (172.3 million) of operations worldwide. The poor-expenditure (≤ USD 100) countries account for 34.8% of the global population yet undertook only 3.5% (8.1 million) of all surgical procedures. These figures indicate an unprecedented increase in the number of surgical procedures worldwide and remains a major driver for the market.

The other factors, such as advancement in technology are driving the surgical sealant and adhesives market to grow.

Lack of Favorable Reimbursement Policies

The lack of favorable reimbursement policies for surgical sealants and adhesives in most developing countries and a few developed countries is causing hindrance to the market of the wound care and advanced wound closer products. Apart from this, the lack of wound dimensions or failure to document it properly affects the reimbursement significantly. So, these reimbursement policies along with the availability of alternative methods are hindering the surgical sealant and adhesives market.

United States Leads the Market in North America

The United States surgical sealant and adhesives market held the largest share in 2017 in North America due to the presence of high-quality healthcare system and modern medical technology. Additionally, the growing importance of surgical care in public health policies of the United States is likely to contribute toward the growth of the surgical sealant and adhesives market.

Key Developments in the Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market:

January 2018: Baxter International Inc. announced an agreement to acquire two hemostat and sealant products from Mallinckrodt PLC – RECOTHROM® Thrombin topical (Recombinant) and PREVELEAK® Surgical Sealant.

