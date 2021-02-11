Global Context Aware Computing Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 28.45%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Context Aware Computing Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Context Aware Computing in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Context Aware Computing Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Context Aware Computing Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Context Aware Computing including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The global context aware computing market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.45%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). This report provides information about the leading players in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the context aware computing market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

The rising number of connected devices is resulting in a flood of information from various application areas, and as a result, the ability to filter data based on the current context is becoming increasingly important in today’s fast-paced world. The outpour of information from data sources, such as inferences about time, current location, weather conditions or social relationships is resulting in the need to make contextual use of the available information.

These smart and intelligent apps are transforming the retail industry by providing an opportunity to interact with the shopper and then suggesting shopping suggestion, leading to an immersive and more satisfying shopping experience, by leveraging the power of AI and apps to improve their business considerably. Google’s latest feature, i.e., Google Now on Tap, is one of the most notable examples of Intelligent Apps already transforming the smartphone experience. It allows accessing a wide variety of information on what the screen, which not only enhances user experience but also helps businesses increase their visibility. The feature “Reads” the content and scans for specific keywords and understands its context before providing you with the results. AI led context-aware computing is partly conscious in the present situation of the user and makes it easier to find a solution or a suggestion to the user’s query by understand and responding in real time.

Integration of Various Apps in In-car Implementation is Driving its Adoption in Automotive Industry

The major adoption of these solutions can be perceived in the automotive industry. This can be witnessed through the trend of equipping vehicles with sophisticated sensors and a mobile Internet connection enabling services, like Facebook updates, tweets, or Google Maps as an everyday commodity. The integration of telematics services, healthcare apps in the vehicle driving ecosystem is leading to increasing demand by the customers more context-aware smartphone-known applications as an in-car implementation. Combining these two markets would enable both of them not just to grow fast but change the dynamics of customized user experience for a better and much more powerful user assistance system.

North America To Hold The Largest Share In 2018

North America held the largest market share in 2017, and Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. The United States holds the largest share of the market due to the presence of large number of services and software providers, whereas presence of large number of SME’s and increasing technological penetration in Asia Pacific region especially in countries, like China, India, Vietnam is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

Despite the economic slowdown & recession of 2008-09, the US market for was not affected in the post-recession period. The increasing network speed and growth in IoT is driving the demand for next-gen search engines in the region. The increasing rate of smartphone penetration is also driving the usage of search engines through mobile devices.

Key Developments in the Context Aware Computing Market:

February 2018 – Italtel, a telecommunications company in IT system integration, managed services and Internet of Things solutions, revealed its latest 5G video application, delivering improved upload performances, reducing latency, and increasing the battery life of connected devices. Its i-EVS (Enhanced Video Services) – the latest advancement of its virtual Transcoding Unit (vTU) application – runs over a Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) platform and has been updated with new features, including Context-Aware and Location-Aware mechanisms, enabling Service Providers to launch new value-added services

