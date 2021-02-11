Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 5%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Proton Pump Inhibitors Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Proton Pump Inhibitors in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Proton Pump Inhibitors Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Proton Pump Inhibitors Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Proton Pump Inhibitors including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The proton pump inhibitors market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a group of drugs whose main action is the long-lasting reduction of gastric acid production. They are the most potent inhibitors of acid secretion available.

Increasing Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a chronic condition, where stomach contents come back up into the esophagus resulting in either symptoms or complications. In 2004, approximately 20% of the United States populations reported reflux symptoms that occurred at least weekly. In a research study, it was estimated that GERD prevalence was estimated at 18.1 — 27.8% in North-America, 8.8 — 25.9% in Europe, 2.5 — 7.8% in East Asia, 8.7 — 33.1% in the Middle East, 11.6% in Australia, and 23.0% in South America. In addition to the increase in prevalence, people with risk factors, such as obesity, tobacco use and others, are also increasing in almost every part of the world. Obesity, which is the major risk factor of GERD is increasing rapidly in developed countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and others. Increasing prevalence of GERD, along with growing risk factor population will lead to growth in demand for proton pump inhibitors, which in turn, will drive the market. Also, the increasing shift from prescription to OTC drugs is driving the proton pump inhibitors market.

Increasing Generic Products

Over the next decade, the proton pump inhibitors market is expected to be constrained by generic competition to key therapies. Many Innovator drugs have already lost their patents. Generic alternatives for these drugs have already been approved, which will result in future generic competition over the forecast period. The expirations of the high-profile drugs will have an impact on the market in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Patent expirations impact will be immediately felt in the United States and the European Union (EU). However, due to the time delay in drug submission in Canada and Japan, the impact of patent expirations will not be as immediate. In addition, the impact of the patent expiration of Nexium in 2014 will continue to have an affect on the market growth during the forecast period due to the availability of its generic competitors.

Even the entry of new drugs is not expected to be significant enough to diminish the impact of generic competition. As new entrants will be competing against cheaper generic products, they are not expected to demand a premium price. This generic competition to new entrants is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

United States Leads the Market in North America

The United States proton pump inhibitors market held the largest market share in 2017 in North America due to the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, and is likely to contribute towards the growth of the proton pump inhibitors market.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutica

AstraZeneca

Santarus

Inc.

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

March 2017: Eli Lilly acquired CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

June 2017: Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion. Reasons to Purchase the Report

