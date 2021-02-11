Global Protein Expression Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Protein Expression Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Protein Expression in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Protein Expression Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Protein Expression Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Protein Expression including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The global protein expression market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Protein expression is the way in which proteins are modified, synthesized, and regulated in living organisms. The term is applicable to either the object of study or the laboratory techniques required to manufacture proteins. Proteins are regulated and synthesized, depending upon the functional needs in the host cell.

Protein Expression in the Field of Proteomics

Proteomics has been a major focus as researchers attempt to understand the vast amount of genomic data. Protein expression studies have majorly contributed to understanding the complexity of gene study and regulation, along with post-translational modifications. Typical results of proteomics studies understand the inventories of the protein content of a sample or lists of differentially expressed proteins across multiple conditions, such as diseased patients, controls, etc. Protein expression studies between the proteome and subproteome of two individuals can be compared to identify novel proteins in signal transduction pathways, or the identification of disease-specific proteins. With the advent of technology, like mass spectrometry and protein microarray, it is now becoming easy to perform protein expression studies. It has shown great potential to increase the throughput of proteomic research. Expression profiling has contributed to proteomics by providing wide applications in protein-protein interaction studies. Thus, proteomics (which has contributed in the field of drug discovery, drug target prediction, and structural protein prediction) have a wide range of applications in protein expression studies. They have also contributed to its high demand. Hence this factor is driving the protein expression market.

The other factors, such as the rise in the R&D activity in the pharma sector, advancements in the biologics market, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases are driving the protein expression market.

Market on Verge of Saturation

The protein expression market has various applications in the field of biotechnology. The major players have already penetrated all these application segments. The market in the developed regions is on the verge of saturation. There is no proper room for new players to establish a footprint in the market. Though emerging markets hold promise, it is near to impossible to overtake the domination due to the advanced technology at bay for the global market leaders. New technology is currently at a bare minimum. Market will be fruitful for those who come up with innovative products and offer replacements for the already existing practices. The saturation of the market is hindering the growth of protein expression market.

North America Dominates the Market

North America accounted for the largest market value of USD 499.14 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to have a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments in R&D, growing outsourced production, and R&D units in India and China (due to cost-effective production), are propelling the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Developments in the Protein Expression Market:

August 2017: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the Patheon.

July 2017: Agilent Technologies acquired the Raman Spectroscopy Innovator, Cobalt Light Systems. Reasons to Purchase the Report

