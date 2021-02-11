Global Oral Care Products Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Oral Care Products Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Oral Care Products in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Oral Care Products Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Oral Care Products Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Oral Care Products including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Oral Care Products market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global oral care products market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Oral health is essential for good health and quality of life. Oral health is a state of being free from chronic mouth and facial pain, oral and throat cancer, oral sores, birth defects, tooth decay and tooth loss, and other diseases and disorders that affect the oral cavity. Cleaning of teeth is a part of oral hygiene, which involves removing plaque, flossing, interdental brushes, tongue cleaning, gum care, and oral irrigation. Patient diagnosis and treatment have become easy due to latest imaging technologies and advanced surgical procedures.

Growing Dental Tourism

As the price is continuing to rise for dental care in the developed countries, more people are either foregoing necessary dental treatment or looking for more affordable alternatives, such as dental tourism, for getting the dental treatment they require.

India’s medical tourism sector is expected to experience an annual growth of around 30%, making it a USD 2 billion market in 2015. This factor is increasing the usage of oral care products and driving the market. The increase in awareness about oral hygiene and fresh health is driving the oral care products market.

Shortage of Dental Professionals

Shortage of dental professional is one of the major restraining factors for oral care products. For example, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, more than 45 million American people live in areas where there is a shortage of dental professionals (health professional shortage areas (HPSA)). This lack of dental professionals is hindering the growth of the oral care products market. Also, reimbursement issues in various geographical regions is hindering the growth of the market.

United States Leads the Market in North America

The United States oral care products market held the largest share in 2017 in North America due to the presence of high-quality healthcare system and modern medical technology in the country. Additionally, the rising aging population in the region is likely to contribute toward the growth of the oral care products market.

The global Oral Care Products market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Oral Care Products Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:

Straumann

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Health

Sirona Dental Systems

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

GlaxoSmithKline

Unilever

August 2017: Straumann Group acquired the ClearCorrect.

June 2017: Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion.

