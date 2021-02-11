Global Fluid Biopsy Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 18%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Fluid Biopsy Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Fluid Biopsy in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Fluid Biopsy Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Fluid Biopsy Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Fluid Biopsy including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The global fluid biopsy market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% during 2018 to 2023 (the forecast period). Fluid biopsy, which is also known as liquid biopsy or fluid phase biopsy, is a procedure of sampling and analyzing non–solid biological tissues (blood and others), for the screening of cancer and other inflammatory conditions, associated with cardiac and other medical disorders.

Increase in the Number of Cancer Cases Being Reported Worldwide

Cancer prevalence data indicates the number of people diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Prevalence is determined by how often a cancer occurs, and by how long people normally live after diagnosis. The key facts stated by WHO estimate that cancer is the second leading cause of mortality across the globe, with around 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths in 2012, and 8.8 million deaths in 2015. The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70% in the next two decades. By 2030, the global burden is expected to grow to 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths, which can be attributed to the aging of the population. The future burden is expected to be even larger, because of the adoption of western lifestyles, such as smoking, poor diet, physical inactivity, and fewer childbirths, in economically developing countries. The demand for an early detection of the cancer is poised to influence the growth of the global market, in addition, rising demand of non-invasive procedures and lower cost with greater accuracy is expected to supplement the growth of this market.

Growth of Alternative Technologies like Optical Biopsies

Liquid biopsy, a technical revolution, has widely been used for the diagnosis of several common cancer types. However, the presence and development of alternative techniques might hamper the growth of the market. One such alternative technology that has been used in the recent times is the optical biopsy. It is a novel method that uses spectroscopy at selected wavelengths, to diagnose cancerous tumors or any pre-cancerous growths. Liquid biopsies mostly depend upon the tumor-derived cfDNA, for the identification of cancer. However, in some cases, these cfDNA have shown to account for less than 1% of the circulating DNA. In addition, normal genomic DNA is present in cfDNA that might create false positive results during the biopsy. As such, alternative methods with high sensitive techniques that can sequence even a small amount of mutant, tumor-derived cfDNA in context of high genomic DNA, is essential. With options, like optical biopsies and the effectiveness of tissue-derived biopsies, the growth of the liquid biopsy market may be hampered. The other factors, such as developing countries being keen on using traditional tissue-based biopsy techniques, are hindering market growth.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a High CAGR

Asia-Pacific region has high market potential for the growth of the fluid biopsy market, due to high prevalence rate of cancer and increase in healthcare expenditure. This region is predicted to experience fast-paced growth, in terms of development and use of the fluid biopsy tests. North America has the highest market share and it is followed by the Europe.

Fluid Biopsy Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cynvenio

Diagnologix

Exosome Sciences

Guardant Health

Horizon Discovery

Illumina

Grail

Key Developments in the Fluid Biopsy Market:

June 2017 – Grail doubled down on cancer liquid biopsy through merger with Cirina.

January 2017 – Guardant Health created a new 500-plus-gene liquid biopsy panel with several leading pharmaceutical companies to accelerate clinical trials and drug development.

