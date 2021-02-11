Global Forensic Medicine Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 12%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Forensic Medicine Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Forensic Medicine in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Forensic Medicine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Forensic Medicine Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Forensic Medicine including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Forensic Medicine market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global forensic medicine market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during 2018 to 2023 (the forecast period). Forensic medicine is an important part of criminal investigations and is used for the analysis, identification, and evaluation of physical evidence gathered from a crime scene. Department of forensic medicine was a section within the Department of Pathology. Forensic medicine deals with the application of scientific medical knowledge to the administration of law, to the furthering of justice, and to the legal relations of the medical practitioner, forensic medicine addresses the physiology of dying, the cause and time of death, and post death phenomena.

Increase in Global Crime Rate

The crimes rates are on rise, globally, especially in the North American region. Moreover, the United States and Canada have the highest overall crime rates in the world. In 2016, The 30 largest US cities saw a double-digit increase in their murder rate, according to a year-end report. A recent study, by the New York University’s Brennan Center for justice, projects that the 2016 murder rate for the largest US cities increased by 14% from 2015, while the violent crime rate by 3.3%. Further, in Europe, the number of homicide cases decreased, however, the number of rape offences have increased by 37% in the past 5 years. In addition, the crime rate in the Latin American region is pretty high, with violent crime constituting the major part. Increasing crime rate is the major issue, and to tackle this issue the crime conviction rate must increase, which will increase demand for techniques that involve collection and analysis of medical evidence, to produce objective information for use in the legal system i.e., forensic medicine. In addition, sophistication of crime and latent demand for forensic technologies are also expected to supplement the growth of this market.

Reduction in Government Spend on Forensic Technologies

The majority of criminals are not brilliant, however, even their rudimentary efforts to cover their tracks can make an investigator’s job infuriatingly difficult. New technology is expected to help, however, only if crime labs can adopt the new technology within their budgets or retraining the entire staff. For instance, in 2010, the government announced plans of closing the Forensic Science Service (FSS), a government-owned company (GovCo) that employed around 1,600 staff, claiming that it was losing about GBP 2 million a month The Commons Science and Technology Committee concluded that major crimes could go unsolved, unless the government does more to support forensic science. The reduction of government spending on forensic technologies is one of the major factor restraining the forensic medicine market growth.

Other factors, such as declining supply of forensic services and regulatory constraints, are hindering the market growth.

US to Lead the Market

The United States in the North American region dominates the market of forensic medicine, due to the increasing rate of crimes in the country. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of forensics by private companies and law enforcement agencies in various sectors, including healthcare. North America has the highest market share, and it is followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific.

NMS Labs

Inc.

LGC Forensics

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.

SPEX Forensics

Eurofins Medigenomix Gmbh

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Agilent Technologies

Belkasoft

Bode Cellmark Forensics

Key Developments in the Forensic Medicine Market:

October 2017 – Eurofins planned to reinforce its Forensic services portfolio and footprint with the acquisition of LGC Forensics.

