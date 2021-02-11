Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 10%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. IUDs are small contraceptive devices, often T-shaped, containing either copper or levonorgestrel, which are inserted into the uterus. They are a form of long-acting contraception and are the most effective type of reversible birth control.

Technological Innovations

There are two types of IUDs: medicated (hormone releasing) or unmedicated (inert). The inert IUDs include copper-containing devices in a range of shapes and sizes and a non-medicated polyethylene device. The hormone releasing IUDs either release progesterone or levonorgestrel.

The main advantage of copper IUD is that it provides emergency contraception up to five days after unprotected sex. Currently, it is the most effective form of emergency contraception available. It prevents fertilization or implantation, but does not affect already implanted embryos. It does not contain any hormones and can therefore be used while breastfeeding. Additionally, fertility is regained quickly after the removal of IUD. Copper IUDs are also available in a wider range of sizes and shapes than hormonal IUDs.

The basic mechanism of action of hormonal IUDs is the thickening of cervical mucus, making it impenetrable to sperm. They also prevent ovulation in some users, reduce the ability of sperm to enter the ovum, and thin the endometrial lining. They help reduce or even prevent menstrual bleeding, and can be used to treat menorrhagia (heavy menses), once the pathologic causes of menorrhagia (such as uterine polyps) have been ruled out. These advancements in technology of IUDs are expected to drive the growth of the global IUD market.

Other factors, such as the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, supportive government initiatives and private firms to prevent unwanted abortions and pregnancies, and effective contraception and less side effects of IUCD are boosting the growth of the market.

High Cost of Treatment

The IUD choice of method may not be opted often because of cost, which is a major constraint to the market’s growth. Mirena IUD costs approximately USD 400, whereas, Jaydess and copper IUDs cost about USD 325 and USD 80 respectively. Unless covered by insurance, these devices can seem expensive to the majority of the female population. The cost of IUD reflects the payment incurred on research and development, clinical trials, and FDA, by the manufacturers. The other reason for the high cost is the relative length of efficacy of IUDs. As they last for years, such products tend to cost more. However, they cause an economic burden on the women with relatively low or no income. Taking other factors into consideration, an IUD could cost a user as much as USD 1,000, if not covered by a health insurance plan. Some insurance companies are illegally denying coverage of expensive contraceptives like IUD, making it difficult for patients to acquire this safe, effective health-care product. The other factors, such as stringent regulatory and reimbursement policies and threat of causing pelvic inflammatory infection (PID) are hindering the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific to Record a Robust CAGR

Due to the increasing unplanned pregnancy and adoption of these devices in the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, supportive government initiatives and policies focused on improved healthcare in Asian countries are also supporting the growth of the market. Currently, North America accounts for the largest share, followed by Europe.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886255

The global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Agile Therapeutics

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Ltd

Bayer Healthcare

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd

Mylan Laboratories

Merck & Co.

Okamato Industries Inc.

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Highlighted points of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886255

This Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Industry?

Key Developments in the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market:

December 2017 – Agile Therapeutics Inc. received a complete response letter from the FDA, for Twirla (AG200-15) for the prevention of pregnancy.

June 2017 – Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion Company. Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.