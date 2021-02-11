Global Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 8%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Dental Digital X-ray Systems in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Dental Digital X-ray Systems including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Dental Digital X-ray Systems market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global dental digital X-ray systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. X-rays are becoming an important part of the dental care plan. These X-rays are commonly used for the diagnostics and also for preventive measures to aid oral problems. X-rays are a kind of radiation which are generally absorbed by tissues (denser tissues) and these rays pass through the soft tissues. As bones and teeth are the dense tissues, they absorb the rays and form an image.

Increasing Aging Population

According to the WHO, it is estimated that around 2 billion people across the globe are expected to be over 60 by 2050. Moreover, according to the United Nations, it was estimated that, in 2017, there were 962 million people over the age of 60 in the world, comprising of 13% of the total global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. Presently, Europe has the greatest percentage of population aged over 60 (around 25%). As the number of aged population is growing gradually, the health issues are also expected to grow, which include dental problems. Thus, the usage of dental X-rays are expected to increase and this factor is driving the dental digital X-ray systems market.

The other factors, such as advancements and innovations of digital radiography techniques, increase in dental clinics and dental disorders, and awareness programs on dental diseases and disorders are driving the dental digital X-ray systems market.

High Cost of Dental Radiography Devices

Dentistry has seen remarkable advances in all its branches over the decades, especially in the dental imaging systems. However, along with the advancements the cost of the dental imaging is also increasing. As such the price of digital dental X-rays is higher than the normal dental X-rays. Various researchers have found that the main reason behind a dentist’s decision for not using digital radiography is because of its high cost. For example, cone beam radiology device cost is high, at around $100,000. So, this high cost is hindering the growth of dental digital X-ray systems market. The other factors, such as lack of reimbursements and complex regulations are also hindering the growth of the market.

United States Leads the Market in North America

The United States dental digital X-ray systems market held the largest market share, in 2017, in North America due to the presence of high-quality healthcare systems and modern medical technology in the country. Additionally, the growing aging population in this region is likely to contribute towards the growth of the dental digital X-ray systems market.

The global Dental Digital X-ray Systems market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Sirona Dental Systems

Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Disc Imaging

Danaher Corporation

Xzeal Technologies

Inc.

Cyber Medical Imaging

Inc.

Carestream Health Inc

Valtech Co Ltd.

Heraeus Kulzer Dental Ltd

Air Techniques

Inc.

Highlighted points of Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

This Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Dental Digital X-ray Systems? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Dental Digital X-ray Systems Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Dental Digital X-ray Systems Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Dental Digital X-ray Systems Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Dental Digital X-ray Systems Industry?

Key Developments in the Dental Digital X-ray Systems Market:

September 2017: Carestream Dental became an independent global company.

September 2017: Alpha Imaging acquired Medical Imaging Systems. Reasons to Purchase the Report

Follow the current and future global dental digital X-ray systems market in the developed and emerging markets.

Examining the various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Identify the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Identify the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.