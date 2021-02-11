Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.The key factors propelling the market include the growing public awareness of autoimmune disease, improving laboratory automation, partnerships with physicians and clinical laboratories, technological advancements, expansion in coverage allowed by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Growing Public Awareness of Autoimmune Disease

The rising awareness of autoimmune diseases through programs of research, education, support, and advocacy is a key factor boosting the usage rates. It is imperative that the public is more aware of their own risk factors for developing autoimmune diseases so that, as symptoms occur, they can seek diagnosis and begin a treatment regimen. The United States has the highest incidence of autoimmune diseases with about 50 million patients. The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) is dedicated to eradicate autoimmune diseases. The AARDA aims to increase awareness about the socioeconomic impact of autoimmunity through fostering and facilitating collaboration in the areas of education, public awareness, research, and patient services in an effective, ethical, and efficient manner. Similarly, there are other organizations who are striving to improve the R&D funding, patient awareness, and provide other socio-economic benefits to the patients. The increase in awareness levels coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement coverage is expected to drive the market expansion over the forecast period. The other factors, such as improved laboratory automation, partnerships with physicians and clinical laboratories, technological advancements, and expansion in coverage allowed by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act are driving the autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

Slow Turnaround Time for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Test Results

Diagnosis of autoimmune diseases is a time-consuming process. It involves procedures such as serum testing for diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Addison’s disease, Hashimoto’s disease, and others. Testing protocols allow autoimmune disorders to be diagnosed in a highly efficient and cost-effective manner. However, the turnaround time for the test results is slow, owing to lesser automation techniques. It takes days to deliver all test results to the patients with the proper explanation of false positive results. For example, autoimmune lymph proliferative syndrome is an autoimmune disease with a turnaround time of up to 12 weeks. A single gene sequencing takes four weeks. Therefore, this slow turnaround time is hindering the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The other factor, such as high frequency of false positive result is also hindering the market.

United States to Lead the Market in North America

In 2017, the United States autoimmune disease diagnostics market held the largest market share in North America due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases in the region. In the United States, 16% of the population suffers from autoimmune diseases, 78% of whom are women.

The global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

F. Hoffmann-la Roche

Euroimmun AG

Inova Diagnostics

Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Inc.

Biomérieux

Trinity Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Myriad Genetics

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-rad Laboratories

Highlighted points of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:

October 2017: The US Food and Drug Administration cleared Roche’s Cobas Cdiff Nucleic acid test.

August 2017: BioMérieux, received SERVICE 800 award in an annual conference held in Minneapolis.

August 2017: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Patheon. Reasons to Purchase the Report

Follow the current and future autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the developed and emerging markets.

Examining the various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Identify the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Identify the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.