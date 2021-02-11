Global Diabetes Drugs Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 7%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Diabetes Drugs Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Diabetes Drugs in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Diabetes Drugs Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Diabetes Drugs Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Diabetes Drugs including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Diabetes Drugs market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global diabetes drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Diabetes or diabetes mellitus, describes a group of metabolic diseases in which the person has high blood glucose (blood sugar), either because insulin production is inadequate, or because the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin, or both. Patients with high blood sugar will typically experience polyuria (frequent urination), they will become increasingly thirsty (polydipsia), and constant hunger (polyphagia). Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease wherein the body is either not able to produce insulin (Type-1) or is not able to utilize the generated insulin (Type-2). This elevated sugar level leads to various symptoms such as increased thirst, weight loss, high appetite, frequent and sweet smelling urination. If untreated, diabetes can cause various acute and chronic life-threatening complications.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

Diabetes is one of the most malignant diseases of the 21st century. WHO predicts that diabetes would be the seventh most leading cause of death by 2030. Prevalence of diabetes increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The rising prevalence of diabetes in the United States is the most influencing factor driving the market for diabetes drugs. 9.3% of the population of the United States, i.e., 29.1 million is diabetic. While 21 million of them have been diagnosed, 8.1 million remain undiagnosed. Statistics prove that one in ten individuals in the country has diabetes and a rise in this trend is expected to take the situation to one in three by 2050 (according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention). Therefore, the demand for various diabetes-related devices is expected to increase in the United States. High prevalence of diabetes is witnessed Mexico as well, where a population of 11 million suffered from diabetes in 2015 (according to the International Diabetes Federation). With the increase in the diabetic population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs is expected to increase globally. The other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives are driving the diabetes drugs market.

High Cost of Diabetes Medications

Drugs for diabetes are rather expensive for a large segment (middle class or lower middle-class) of diabetic patients. While there are only few moderately priced-generic drug available such as Metformin drugs, all the other drugs that are more effective, are costly and have fewer side-effects. These drugs are beyond the purchasing capabilities of a majority of the diabetic population. Therefore, the market for new brand of drugs is hampered due to customer preference for generics over the branded drugs.

Due to the high-cost constraint, a large chunk of the diabetic population in the United States has been taking generic drugs over the past few years. In 2014, spending on diabetes drugs in the United States, per person, was more than any traditional medication. Moreover, over half the prescribed drugs in this class were generics. Another cost concerning factor is seen in the insulin market. Insulin, which was invented in 1921, is preferred by many. However, there is no generic version of the drug yet in the market. While it is considered as a classical medication for diabetes, it is unaffordable for many people, which would eventually hinder the growth of the global diabetes drugsmarket. The other factor, such as regulatory framework and adverse reaction to medications is also hindering the growth of the market.

United States Leads the Market in North America

In 2017, the United States diabetes drugs market held the largest market share in North America due to the presence of high quality healthcare system and increasing prevalence of diabetes in this region. In the Asia-Pacific sector, China and India have been identified as potential emerging markets due to the rising diabetic population in this region.

The global Diabetes Drugs market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Diabetes Drugs Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Bayer AG

Key Developments in the Diabetes Drugs Market:

June 2017: J&J diabetes drug (Invokana) prevents heart attacks at cost of amputated toes.

