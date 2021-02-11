Propionic Acid Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Propionic Acid Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Propionic Acid report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Propionic Acid market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Propionic Acid:

Propionic acid is a three-carbon carboxylic acid with a molecular formula of CH3CH2COOH. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor. Propionic acid is an ideal preservative, it can inhibit the growth of molds and bacteria, so propionic acid and derivatives are largely used as feed and food preservatives. Nowadays, growing high quality animal feed consumption has led to increased feed preservatives demand which in turn is expected to drive propionic acid market growth. Besides, the product also finds applications in food & grain preservatives, herbicides and chemical & pharmaceutical industry. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

BASF

Dow

Perstorp

Eastman

Daicel

Sasol

BASF-YPC

SINOPEC Qilu

Yancheng Huade

Yancheng Hongtai

Oxo process

Reppe process

By-product process Propionic Acid Market Applications:

Grain and feed preservatives

Calcium and sodium salts

Herbicides

Cellulose acetate propionate

The global propionic acid market is led by EU and US. EU is the largest regional market accounting for over 39% of global propionic acid market demand in 2014. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing regional market for propionic acid.

The market for propionic acid is highly concentrated. Key market players include BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding GmbH and Eastman Chemical Company.

Propionic acid’s demand is heavily dependent on animal feeds, food grains, packaged food and bakery products. Consequently, demand will be regardless of the shape of the economy.