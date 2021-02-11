Propionic Acid Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Categories
Global Propionic Acid Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Propionic Acid report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Propionic Acid market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Propionic Acid:

  • Propionic acid is a three-carbon carboxylic acid with a molecular formula of CH3CH2COOH. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor. Propionic acid is an ideal preservative, it can inhibit the growth of molds and bacteria, so propionic acid and derivatives are largely used as feed and food preservatives. Nowadays, growing high quality animal feed consumption has led to increased feed preservatives demand which in turn is expected to drive propionic acid market growth. Besides, the product also finds applications in food & grain preservatives, herbicides and chemical & pharmaceutical industry.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • BASF
  • Dow
  • Perstorp
  • Eastman
  • Daicel
  • Sasol
  • BASF-YPC
  • SINOPEC Qilu
  • Yancheng Huade
  • Yancheng Hongtai
  • Shanghai Jianbei

    Propionic Acid Market Types

  • Oxo process
  • Reppe process
  • By-product process

    Propionic Acid Market Applications:

  • Grain and feed preservatives
  • Calcium and sodium salts
  • Herbicides
  • Cellulose acetate propionate
  • Others

    Propionic Acid industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global propionic acid market is led by EU and US. EU is the largest regional market accounting for over 39% of global propionic acid market demand in 2014. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing regional market for propionic acid.
  • The market for propionic acid is highly concentrated. Key market players include BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding GmbH and Eastman Chemical Company.
  • Propionic acid’s demand is heavily dependent on animal feeds, food grains, packaged food and bakery products. Consequently, demand will be regardless of the shape of the economy.
  • This report focuses on the Propionic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Propionic Acid Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Propionic Acid Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Propionic Acid market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Propionic Acid?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Propionic Acid market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Propionic Acid?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Propionic Acid market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Propionic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Propionic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Propionic Acid in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Propionic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Propionic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Propionic Acid market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Propionic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Propionic Acid Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Propionic Acid Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

    Precious Metal Catalyst Market Size Research Report 2021 by Revenue Estimates, Market Share, Price and Forecast to 2027 Says Absolute Reports

    Automated Feeding Systems Market Size 2020 by Cost Analysis, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024

    Gentamycin Sulfate (CAS 1405-41-0) Market 2021 Research Report by Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand, Share and Forecast to 2026

    Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market Size 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

    Masonry White Cement Market 2020 Research Report by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Covid-19 Impact, Status and Outlook to 2024

    Sound and Thermal Insulation Market 2021 Research Report by Current Trends, Business Developments, Market Dynamics, and Forecast to 2024

    Inorganic Coagulants Market Size 2021 Share, Top Players, Application, Product Types, Market Dynamics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

    Global Retractor Market 2020 by Key Players, Comprehensive Analyze, Growth Strategies, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

    Global Die Cut Lids Market 2020 by Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

