Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global "Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market" research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC):

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) refers to cement-based composites, which is made of substratum and reinforcement materials. The substratum includes Cement paste, mortar or concrete and the reinforcement materials is composed of steel fiber, glass fiber, synthetic fiber and natural fiber, etc.

Concrete fiber can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.

Polypropylene and cold rolled steel concrete fiber are the main raw materials of fiber concrete. Fiber concrete is mainly used in road industry, construction, industrial, etc. Road industry is the largest downstream application, which share reached 42.76% share in 2015. The shares of construction and industrial were 36.50% and 7.76% then.

Concrete fiber includes steel fiber, synthetic fiber (such as polypropylene fiber, nylon fiber and other), glass concrete fiber and others. Owning to higher addition and lower price, steel fiber remains the most used fiber of all, followed by synthetic fiber and glass concrete fiber.

Compared with foreign giants, concrete fiber produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. In China, due to affluent raw material and lower price, concrete fiber manufacturers mainly produce steel fiber. China is the largest consumer of concrete fiber in the world. Euclid Chemical, Sika Corporation, Nycon are the major manufacturers in the USA, and these companies usually produce both steel fiber and synthetic fiber.

This report focuses on the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Steel Concrete Fiber

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Others Market Segment by Application:

Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & commercial Building