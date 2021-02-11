KNX Products Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global “KNX Products Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. KNX Products Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the KNX Products market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About KNX Products:

KNX Products (Konnex) is the worldwide standard for home and building control. The standard is based on the communication stack of EIB but enlarged with the physical layers, configuration modes and application experience of BatiBUS and EHS. KNX Products defines several physical communication media: Twisted pair wiring (inherited from the BatiBUS and EIB Instabus standards); Powerline networking (inherited from EIB and EHS – similar to that used by X10); Radio (KNX Products-RF); Infrared; Ethernet (also known as EIBnet/IP or KNX Productsnet/IP).The most common form of installation is over twisted pair medium.

KNX Products is designed to be independent of any particular hardware platform. A KNX Products Device Network can be controlled by anything from an 8-bit microcontroller to a PC, according to the needs of a particular implementation. All the devices for a KNX Products installation are connected together by a two wire bus (the most common form of installation), thus allowing them to exchange data. The function of the individual bus devices is determined by their project planning, which can be changed and adapted at any time.

KNX Products is now an integral part of modern building automation in schools, hospitals, museums, offices and homes. KNX Products provides a comprehensive and energy efficient control solution for HVAC, lighting, blinds and much more. Building automation has also arrived in private residential properties. KNX Products can provide a fully integrated solution meeting the requirements of the most demanding customer. So from a private home to an office building can offer the solution to you control needs.

KNX Products Market Size Segment by Companies:

Schneider

ABB

SIEMENS

Hager (Berker)

Legrand

Somfy

JUNG

GIRA

HDL

STEINEL

Urmet

GVS

B.E.G.

Bonzi

JOBO Smartech

Tiansu

Theben AG

The market for KNX Products is fragmented with players such as Schneider, ABB, SIEMENS, Hager (Berker), Legrand, Somfy, JUNG, GIRA, HDL, STEINEL, Urmet, GVS, B.E.G., Bonzi, JOBO Smartech, Tiansu, Theben AG, Rishun Technology, and so on. Among them, Schneider is the global leading supplier.

On the basis of type, the KNX Products market is segmented into sensors, actuators, and system components.

End-users, included in this market are commercial building, residential building, and others usage.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Sensors

Actuators

System Components Market Segment by Application:

Commercial Building

Residential Building