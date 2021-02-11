Global Automotive Metal Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Metal Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Automotive Metal Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Automotive Metal market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive Metal:

Automobile companies are one of the biggest metal product consumers. Steel and aluminum are widely used in the automobile industry.

Automobile companies use metal products for auto sheets and engine parts. Automotive Metal Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Group

HBIS Group

NSSMC Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

Shandong Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Maanshan Steel

Maanshan Steel

Thyssenkrupp

Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific accounted for 46.2% of the total market revenue in 2017. Consumer preference, government policies, environmental regulations, and competition are the key factors leading to the growth of automotive industry in the region. Manufacturers are coming up with new designs and manufacturing processes in order to meet the rapidly changing consumer demand.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Types:

Aluminum

Steel

Magnesium

Others Market Segment by Application:

Body structure

Power train

Suspension