She could see how it was going to be for her,” a former White House official told CNN. “Once the insurrection

‘s proposed $1,400 coronavirus relief checks would allow 22.6 million Americans to pay their bills for at least four and a half months, according to a study from data and research company Morning Consult.

The analysis comes as debates continue over the size and number of stimulus checks to be included in the next round of COVID-19 aid.

To evaluate the stimulus’s impact, Morning Consult analyzed data on household finances, determining that a new stimulus targeted at low-income adults would help to prevent worsened financial hardship, more than just digging people out of trouble.

According to the study, roughly 30.2 million Americans were unable to pay their bills in January. Out of those, 75 percent missed their bills by less than $300 — a 7 percent improvement from the month prior.

Former first lady Melania Trump has been “bitter and chilly” toward her husband since they left Washington DC, according to CNN.

She is disappointed by how she departed the White House, the media outlet reported.

At the time of leaving office, the former first lady was exceptionally unpopular.

She had the worst favorability ratings for any modern first lady at the time of her departure from the White House, according to polling conducted by SSRS for CNN.

Trump is upset that her reputation has been affected by former President Donald Trump’s relentless campaign to denounce the election and the consequent deadly insurrection, two people familiar with her thinking told CNN.

Read more: Brad Parscale is back again in Trump’s orbit. The former 2020 campaign manager hated by the ex-president is building his post-White House digital operation.

Following the Capitol’s January 6 attack, Trump was reportedly unsure how to respond to the event.

She was caught between a rock and a hard place, having to decide between condemning the violence and remaining silent, the media outlet reported.

The former would anger her husband’s base. The latter might suggest complicity.

“She could see how it was going to be for her,” a former White House official told CNN. “Once the insurrection happened, she knew there was nothing to gain by her speaking out or doing something — so she didn’t do anything.”

Five days after the Capitol siege, Melania Trump eventually released a statement expressing sympathy for those injured or killed.

This followed the resignations of her key aides.

Trump’s bitterness also extends to first lady Jill Biden, CNN’s Kate Bennett reported.

She is lamenting the positive media focus on her successor, CNN said.

Trump has not spoken to the first lady since leaving the White House, the outlet said. This bucks the historic tradition of former first ladies reaching out to their successors.

Trump and her husband are currently spending their time at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida resort.

While her husband is reportedly watching his second impeachment trial unfold, the former first lady is said to be frequenting the resort’s spa.

“She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again), and has dinner with Donald on the patio,” someone familiar with her schedule told CNN.

Trump is also working on continuing her ‘Be Best’ initiative.

Morning Consult said this shows that while previous stimulus checks didn’t solve the recipients’ financial problems, it made their overall debt less.

The cost on the U.S. economy will ultimately be less if the government can help people stay out of debt rather than have to help them recover from it, Morning Consult said.

Stimulus checks sent out on March 1 would allow Americans to pay their bills through mid-July without falling deeper into debt trying to make the payments or tapping into their savings.

“The cost of sending significantly larger stimulus checks to everyone far outweighs the benefits of helping relatively few additional Americans,” Morning Consult wrote, adding that for maximum economic benefit, the new stimulus should focus on those who need it most.

