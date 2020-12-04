Non-sugar Sweeteners Market Poised size Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2023

The global market for non-sugar sweeteners should grow from $14.4 billion in 2018 to $16.5 billion by 2023, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2018 through 2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers several types and applications of non-sugar sweeteners. The market is broken down by subtypes, applications, and regional markets for each of the submarkets. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are provided for each of the major types of non-sugar sweeteners, along with their subtypes, applications and regional markets.

This report also includes a brief discussion of the major players in each sub-segment of the non-sugar sweeteners markets. It explains the major market drivers for the global non-sugar sweeteners industry, current trends within the industry and major end-user industries for the global non-sugar sweeteners market.

Report Includes:

– 92 data tables

– An overview of the global markets for non-sugar sweeteners

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Discussion covering non-sugar sweeteners: types, need, benefits, limitations, and regulations

– Significant patents and their allocations in various categories of non-sugar sweeteners

– Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Inc., GLG Life Tech Corp., Naturex and Roquette

Summary

Non-sugar sweeteners are sugar substitutes that provide the sweetness of sugar with fewer calories. The global non-sugar sweeteners market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and it is expected to reach REDACTED in 2023, with a CAGR of REDACTED. The market for non-sugar sweeteners is dominated by thefood and beverage industry, which accounted for almost REDACTED of the global market in 2018 and isexpected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. North America is the majorregional market, accounting for more than REDACTED of the global non-sugar sweeteners market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023. As the North American region accountsfor the highest market share and have major regional markets, several manufacturers of non-sugarsweeteners are shifting their head production units to North America, which is driving the marketdemand of non-sugar sweeteners in the region.

High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), High-intensity sweeteners (HIS) and low-intensity sweeteners (LIS) are the three major types of non-sugar sweeteners. The major applications of HFCS and HIS are in food and beverage industry, whereas low-intensity sweeteners are used in the food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and oral healthcare industry.

The most commonly-used non-sugar sweeteners are HIS with almost REDACTED of the global market, followed by HFCS and LIS with approximately REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

Non-sugar sweeteners are primarily used in the food and beverage industry, which accounts for almost REDACTED, followed by the health and personal care and pharmaceutical industries with approximately REDACTED and REDACTED shares, respectively.

