North America Ready Meals Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America ready meals market is expected to grow by 6.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $74.2 billion by 2030 driven by convenience and time-saving, busier lifestyles, consumer preferences, and increasing demand for packaged food.

Highlighted with 25 tables and 41 figures, this 101-page report “North America Ready Meals Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Food Source, Grade, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America ready meals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America ready meals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Food Source, Grade, Distribution Channel, End User, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Frozen Ready Meals

– Chilled Ready Meals

– Canned Ready Meals

– Freeze Dried Ready Meals

– Ambient Ready Meals

– Other Product Types

Based on Food Source, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Noodle-based Ready Meals

– Rice-based Ready Meals

– Pasta-based Ready Meals

– Meat/Fish-based Ready Meals

– Other Ready Meals

Based on Grade, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Standard Ready Meals

– Premium Ready Meals

Based on Distribution Channel, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

– Convenience Stores

– Online Retail Stores

– Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Grade, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Ample Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Iceland Foods Ltd

JBS

McCain Foods

Nestle SA

Nomad Foods Ltd

Oetker Group

The Campbell Soup Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods Inc.

Unilever

WH Group (Smithfield Foods)

