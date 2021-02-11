Employee Communication Software Market Growing Business Overview and Forecast by 2027-Beekeeper AG, Nudge Corporation, Poppulo (E-Search DAC), Simpplr Inc., Smarp Oy, SnapComms, Sociabble, Inc

The employee communication software market was valued at US$ 739.43 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,780.09 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2020–2027.

With increasing competitiveness across industries, the need for high operational and employee productivity is growing among enterprises for sustainable and profitable long-term growth. Hence, the demand for efficient and effective employee communication solutions is rising at an impressive pace across industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, and education. Businesses today are increasingly adopting digital and technology solutions to transform their business models and existing processes to enhance operational efficiency and increase revenue by implementing effective digital solutions and automated systems. In the past few years, proliferation of smart and connected devices, adoption of cloud computing, and emergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) have led to advent of smart and intelligent workplaces. Due to increasing penetration of web applications, mobile applications, and SaaS-based solutions in enterprises, the demand for advanced employee communication tools for effective and efficient business communication is rising at an impressive pace. The need for providing enhanced customer experience, streamlining business applications/systems, and engaging mobile and stationary workforce is boosting the adoption of employee communication software solutions among large, small, and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the growing demand for end-to-end business process optimization, enhanced operational efficiency, efficient employee interaction, and reduced miscommunication are among the major factors that are further fueling the adoption of these solutions globally. With solutions such as employee communication software, industry verticals such as IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and BFSI are able to ensure seamless internal business communication across departments/employees and achieve improved operational productivity. Thus, all the benefits offered by employee communication software are driving the growth of global employee communication software market at a global level.

Global Employee Communication Software Market Study

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Employee Communication Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Beekeeper AG, Nudge Corporation, Poppulo (E-Search DAC), Simpplr Inc., Smarp Oy, SnapComms, Sociabble, Inc., Staffbase, theEMPLOYEEapp, Workvivo Limited

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Employee Communication Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Employee Communication Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Employee Communication Software industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Employee Communication Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Employee Communication Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Employee Communication Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

