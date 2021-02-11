Composable Infrastructure Market By Technology, Application, Specification, User Demand, Types, Opportunities, Growth and Revenue

Composable infrastructure is the virtualization of computing, networking, and storage resources and their management through a web-based interface. The need for curbing infrastructure costs without compromising on efficiency can lead to its adoption across organizations of all sizes. The global composable infrastructure market size report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a look at drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities for the period of 2019 to 2024 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect has been analyzed in the industry report.

Competitive Outlook

OSS, Cloudistics, Lenovo Group Ltd., Liqid Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DriveScale Inc., Dell EMC, HGST Inc., Quanta Cloud Technology, TidalScale Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are key players of the global composable infrastructure market. Alliances are a prime strategy of the market as exemplified by the agreement between Hewlett-Packard and VMWare Cloud Foundation for offering cloud solutions without compromising their data and applications.

Segmentation

By cloud type, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid.

By type, the market is segmented into hardware and software.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By vertical, the market is segmented into manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, government, and others. The IT and telecommunication vertical is expected to generate huge revenues for the global composable infrastructure market owing to execution of next-generation applications and smart allocation of resources.

