Global and United States FM Software Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global and United States FM Software Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsGlobal FM Software Scope and Market Size

FM Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FM Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the FM Software market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global FM Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Archibus

Trimble

Broadcom

Accruent

Planon

FM:Systems

Ioffice

Maintenance Connection

MCS Solutions

Jadetrack

Metricstream

Facilities Management Express

Emaint

Hippo Cmms

Apleona

FSI

Indus Systems

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Archidata

Officespace

Facilityone Technologies

