Once the managers wrap up their presentation on Thursday, the former President’s legal team will be able to begin their rebuttal.

House impeachment managers will finish arguing their case on Thursday that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection one day after they showed violent and disturbing video footage of the attack on the US Capitol as they urged senators to convict at the Senate trial.

Never-before-seen Capitol security camera footage forced senators to relive the harrowing attack and confront chilling new details about the incredibly serious threat posed to everyone in the Capitol, including lawmakers.

A number of GOP senators made clear Wednesday evening that they were shaken by what they saw, but still signaled they won’t change how they plan to vote as Trump appears headed toward acquittal at the conclusion of the trial.

Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana called the video “riveting,” saying, “it’s just as kind of hard to take now as it was then.”

Asked if Wednesday’s presentation will impact how he will vote, Braun answered, “No, because I’ve seen, I think, most of it,” adding, “I think it’s good to review it, but I don’t know that that’s going to make a difference for any one senator just having it on a loop again.”

After arguing former President Donald Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Democrats serving as prosecutors in his impeachment trial presented never-before-seen video footage of the riot.

The footage, which was recorded by Capitol security cameras from inside the halls of Congress, showed the moment the violent mob of Trump supporters first broke through the windows and doors of the Capitol building.

A lone police officer could be seen using pepper spray but quickly retreating as the insurrectionists, including a man in full body armor and carrying a baseball bat, flooded inside.

In another video, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who was responding to the initial breach, could be seen passing Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who was inadvertently walking toward the rioters on the second floor. After Goodman alerted him, the senator turned and started running in the other direction.

The videos included a map of the Capitol and red dots indicating the location of the rioters in each.

“On the first floor, just below them, the mob had already started to search for the Senate chamber,” said Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic House delegate from the Virgin Islands who introduced the new video evidence.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said, “It’s kind of hard to describe” the videos shown in the Senate chamber, calling it a “horrendous situation.” But when asked if it would have an effect on his vote, he said, “Listen, you gotta weigh all the information together.”

In addition to airing the video footage, the managers spent much of the first day of arguments making the case that Trump engaged in a months-long campaign of lying to his supporters that the election was stolen, provoking their fury over the false belief that the results were fraudulent and inciting them to violently disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

5 takeaways from Day 2 of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

“Donald Trump committed a massive crime against our Constitution and our people and the worst violation of the presidential oath of office,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager said. “He must be convicted by the United States Senate.”

Once the managers wrap up their presentation on Thursday, the former President’s legal team will be able to begin their rebuttal.

Trump’s lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, will have up to 16 hours over two days to make a more detailed case against the impeachment charge beginning Friday, though they aren’t expected to use all of that time.

On Wednesday, Castor downplayed the significance of the video footage to the trial, saying that the House managers failed to connect the rioters’ acts to the former President.

“I didn’t learn anything that I didn’t already know. We know a mob reached the Capitol and wreaked havoc in the building. I’m waiting for them to connect that up to President Trump and so far that hasn’t happened,” he said.

Asked if he is worried the video will have an emotional impact on the jury, he said: “It would have an emotional impact on any jury. But there are two sides of the coin and we have not played ours.”

Trump’s legal team has so far argued that the managers are ignoring Trump’s comments on January 6 that the protests should be peaceful, while claiming his call for supporters to fight was figurative political speech protected by the First Amendment.

After Trump’s team concludes, the Senate will have up to four hours to ask written questions to the legal teams, and then the House managers could seek a vote on hearing from witnesses. But it’s not clear yet they plan to do so.

