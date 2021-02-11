Global E-Prescription Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing is a technology framework that allows Hospitals and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions.

North America holds the maximum share of e-prescribing systems market in the Americas region. On a regional basis, the Americas is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. Rising government initiatives and funding has increased the scope of the E-prescribing systems market in North America.

In 2018, the global e-Prescription Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global e-Prescription Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-Prescription Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Drfirst, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Quality Systems, Inc.

Relayhealth Corporation

Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinics

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

