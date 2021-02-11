Global ERP Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

ERP Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ERP Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
Sage
Infor
Microsoft
Kronos
Epicor
IBM
Totvs
Workday
UNIT4
YonYou
Cornerstone
Kingdee
Digiwin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On premise ERP
Cloud-based ERP
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
