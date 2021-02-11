North America Business Analytics Solution Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

North America business analytics solution market is expected to grow by 7.01% annually in the forecast period and reach $37.67 billion by 2026 owing to on-going digitalization trend in business, data-oriented decision making, and technological advancements in analytics software.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 54 figures, this 115-page report “North America Business Analytics Solution Market 2020-2026 by Offering (Software, Service), Application, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, End User, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire North America business analytics solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America business analytics solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, End User, and Country.

Based on Offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Software

– Business Intelligence

– Advanced & Predictive Analytics

– Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Suite

– Content Analytics

– Data Discovery and Visualization Software

– Other Software Types

Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Pricing Analytics

– Customer Analytics

– Risk & Credit Analytics

– Other Applications

Based on Enterprise Size, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Based on Deployment Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– On-premise Solutions

– Cloud-based Solutions

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Retail & E-commerce

– Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

– Government & Defense

– Energy & Utilities

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Adobe

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google LLC.

IBM Corporation

Infor Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

