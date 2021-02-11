Asia Pacific Digital Signage Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Asia Pacific digital signage market will grow by 7.92% annually with a total addressable market cap of $45.3 billion over 2020-2026 owing to increasing adoption of digital signage products in commercial verticals, rapid digitization in emerging countries, proliferation of smart cities, and growing technological advancements.

Highlighted with 38 tables and 70 figures, this 141-page report “Asia Pacific Digital Signage Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire Asia Pacific digital signage market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific digital signage market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Country.

Based on Component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

– LCD/LED Display

– OLED Display

– Media Players

– HD Projectors/Projection Screens

– Other Hardware

Software

Service

– Installation Services

– Maintenance & Support

Based on Product, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Digital Billboards

Digital Menu Boards

– Interactive Menu Board

– Non-Interactive Menu Board

Video Wall

Kiosk

– Interactive Kiosks

– Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

– Self-Service Kiosks

– Vending Kiosks

Digital Signboards

Based on Connectivity, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Standalone Digital Signage

– Web-based Digital Signage

– IPTV-based Digital Signage

Based on Size, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Below 40 Inches

– 40-50 Inches

– 50-60 Inches

– Over 60 Inches

Based on Location, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Indoor Digital Signage

– Conference Rooms

– Office Entrances

– Classrooms

– Parks

– Other Indoor Locations

Outdoor Digital Signage

Based on End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Retail Industry

– Transportation & Logistics

– Hospitality Section

– Education Sector

– Healthcare Industry

– Corporate

– Entertainment & Sports

– Government

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Size, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Barco NV

Cisco Systems Inc.

Goodview

Hitachi Ltd

iSEMC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Display Co. Ltd

NEC Display Solutions Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Planar Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Volanti Displays

