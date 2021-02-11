Fireworks Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

The global Fireworks market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fireworks from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Fireworks market.

Leading players of Fireworks including:

Standard (IN)

Sri Kaliswari (IN)

Ajanta (IN)

Coronation (IN)

Sony (IN)

Diamond Sparkler (US)

GROUPE F (FR)

Panda (CN)

Lidu (CN)

Zhongzhou (CN)

Liuyang (CN)

Guandu (CN)

Jeeton (CN)

Qingtai (CN)

Bull (CN)

Hekou (CN)

Dahu (CN)

Dancing (CN)

Shenma (CN)

Jinsheng Group (CN)

Sanlink Group (CN)

Fuxiang (CN)

Hefung (CN)

Shenghong (CN)

Shengding (CN)

Meaning (CN)

Juntai (CN)

Shijihong (CN)

Kim TAE (CN)

Qianzi (CN)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Category A

Category B

Category C

Category D

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Government

Company

Individual

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

