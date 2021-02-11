Digital Signage Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Global digital signage market will reach $28.33 million by 2026, growing by 6.02% annually over 2020-2026 owing to increasing adoption of digital signage products in commercial verticals, rapid digitization in emerging countries, proliferation of smart cities, and growing technological advancements.

Highlighted with 90 tables and 103 figures, this 196-page report “Global Digital Signage Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global digital signage market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD478

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital signage market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Connectivity, Size, Location, End User, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

– LCD/LED Display

– OLED Display

– Media Players

– HD Projectors/Projection Screens

– Other Hardware

Software

Service

– Installation Services

– Maintenance & Support

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Digital Billboards

Digital Menu Boards

– Interactive Menu Board

– Non-Interactive Menu Board

Video Wall

Kiosk

– Interactive Kiosks

– Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

– Self-Service Kiosks

– Vending Kiosks

Digital Signboards

Based on Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Standalone Digital Signage

– Web-based Digital Signage

– IPTV-based Digital Signage

Based on Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Below 40 Inches

– 40-50 Inches

– 50-60 Inches

– Over 60 Inches

Based on Location, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Indoor Digital Signage

– Conference Rooms

– Office Entrances

– Classrooms

– Parks

– Other Indoor Locations

Outdoor Digital Signage

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Retail Industry

– Transportation & Logistics

– Hospitality Section

– Education Sector

– Healthcare Industry

– Corporate

– Entertainment & Sports

– Government

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Size, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD478

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Barco NV

Cisco Systems Inc.

Goodview

Hitachi Ltd

iSEMC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Display Co. Ltd

NEC Display Solutions Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Planar Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Volanti Displays

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/