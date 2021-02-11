Robot Operating System Market Latest Techniques, Production Analysis, Growth Drivers, Industrial Applications and Business Investments

Market Analysis

The robot operating system market is projected to reach USD 276 million at a healthy 10.91% CAGR between 2018- 2023, as per the new Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Robot operating system or ROS is a robotic middleware that runs on various operating systems like Windows and Linux. Communication in these operating systems is performed over different protocols like internet protocol (IP) and transmission control protocol (TCP). Commercial (portable and stationary robots ) and industrial (linear robots, Cartesian robots, articulated robots, SCARA, and others) are the different types of robot operating systems that have wide applications in logistics, rubber, and plastics, food and packaging, electronics, agriculture, retail, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, among others. This framework comprises conventions, libraries, and tools needed to develop the algorithm or code for robots. It is crucial to a robot’s functioning as it enables developers in making a robot that is based as per their needs.

Market Segmentation

The robotics operating system (ROS) market is bifurcated on the basis of vertical and type.

By type, the global robot operating system industry is segmented into commercial and industrial. The commercial segment is again segmented into portable and stationary robots. The industrial robots segment is again segmented into linear robots, Cartesian robots, articulated robots, SCARA, and others.

By vertical, the global robot operating system market is segmented into logistics, rubber and plastics, food and packaging, electronics, agriculture, retail, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, among others.

