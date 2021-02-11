Global Machine Learning Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2026

Global Machine Learning Market was valued US$ 2.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 12.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.4 % during forecast period.

Global Machine learning Market includes a complete range of services, solutions and techniques interconnected closely to artificial intelligence, which is performing statistical analysis of input data to recognize its current and future relationship and performance. Machine learning is making use of huge amount of input data to deliver better analytical output while enhancing workflow for different industry verticals, Machine learning is incorporating variety of services which offers machine learning tools by cloud computing services.

Global machine learning market is influenced by numerous factors which includes growth in demand for improved application areas, development associated with artificial intelligence & cognitive computing market, lack of trained professionals, and effect of developing economies. All these factors are collectively creating opportunities for market growth, each factor is expected to have its certain impact on the machine learning market share.

Increasing automation and advanced technology are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Machine learning technology have driven the rise of predictive analytics which experiences rapid growth in consumption, also, becoming an important part of all business operations and processes. Predictive analytics is used in different online activities like Amazon product references and Google search box auto-suggestion. Recently, Walmart Labs declared acquisition of Inkiru, a specialized company in machine learning technology. This acquisition assisted Walmart offers better site personalization and fake prevention, adoption of machine learning was mostly among developed nations, but in the recent years, most of the developing economies like India and China, have started implementing machine learning system.

Sales of Machine Learning’s is mainly influenced by various economic and environmental factors and the global economy is playing a key role in development of machine learning market. In current competitive environment, machine learning technology is becoming an important part in many applications of the BFSI ecosystem, from approving loans, to managing assets, to assessing risks.

Machine Learning Market is gaining a huge grip in last two years in terms of both R&D and implementation. Technology have been involved by many business leaders for different use cases of business that needs real time analytics with self-learning technology and without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning have huge potential in industries like Retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and retail.

Machine Learning is a part of Artificial Intelligence which allows computerâ€™s capability to learn without being detailed programmed. It is significantly focuses on the advancement of the computers programs which can be switch when exposed to new data. It is helping the computers to find the hidden visions without being explicitly programmed where to look. It have multiple uses in current technology market about safety and security like face detection, face recognition, Image classification, Speech recognition, antivirus , Google, antispam, genetic, signal diagnosing, weather forecast and many more.

Key players operated in market includes Amazon, Apple, Ayasdi, Digital Reasoning, and Darktrace.

Scope of Global Machine Learning Market:

Global Machine Learning Market by Component:

Software

Services

Global Machine Learning Market by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Machine Learning Market by Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-premises

Global Machine Learning Market by Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Machine Learning Market by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecommunication

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Global Machine Learning Market by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated inÂ Global Machine Learning Market Include:

Amazon

Apple

Ayasdi

Digital Reasoning

Darktrace

Dataiku

Facebook

Feedzai

Google

IBM Watson

Luminoso

N-iX

QBurst

Qualcomm

Skytree

Uber

