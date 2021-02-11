Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Size 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Growth Prospects, Revenue, Production, New Development, Business Share, Global Trends and Forecast To 2025

The global infection surveillance solutions market accounted to US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 763.7 Mn by 2025.

Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic Infection surveillance solutions market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region vies for healthcare IT industry opportunities which attributes to the availability of a fertile market scenario resulting in multi fold revenue generation for the investments made by the private and public equities in and outside the region.

Growing demand of web-based solutions and mobile platforms

The opportunities for using mobile based technology has improved drastically over the past few years. Moreover, access to real-time healthcare data and information has also been possible through the use of mobile based platforms. Mobile technology is capable to empower patients and care takers through increasingly user friendly interface and easy functionality. The infection surveillance solutions in mobile and web-based platforms are expected to be one of the prevalent trend in the industry.

Type Insights

The global infection surveillance solutions market by type was led by software segment. In 2017, the software segment held a largest market share of 62.5% of the infection surveillance solutions market, by technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to its ability to perform advanced functions and offer an integrated solution to monitor, plan, prevent and develop action plans for infection control in healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Company Profiles

BD

Wolters Kluwer

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

Premier

Baxter (ICNet Systems, Inc.)

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Deb Group Ltd.

VigiLanz Corporation

PeraHealth

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global Infection Surveillance Solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Infection Surveillance Solutions market is segmented as, Infection Surveillance Solutions and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Infection Surveillance Solutions market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Infection Surveillance Solutions market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Infection Surveillance Solutions market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infection Surveillance Solutions market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

