North America Workforce Management (WFM) Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

North America workforce management market is expected to grow by 7.43% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,860.0 million by 2026 owing to rising demand for workforce analytics, aims of improving operation efficiencies, and evolving digital technologies such as cloud, 5G, big data, mobile platforms, and advanced analytics tools.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 54 figures, this 112-page report “North America Workforce Management (WFM) Market 2020-2026 by Component, Operating System, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire North America workforce management market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD475

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America workforce management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Operating System, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country.

Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Software & Solutions

– Leave and Absence Management

– Workforce Scheduling

– Budgeting and Forecasting

– Workforce Analytics

– Performance Management

– Other Applications

Services

– Training and Education

– Implementation Services

– Support and Maintenance

Based on Operating System, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– iOS Based WFM

– Android Based WFM

– Windows Based WFM

– Other Operating Systems Based WFM

Based on Deployment Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– On-premise WFM

– Cloud Based WFM

– Hybrid WFM

Based on Industry Vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– IT & Telecom

– BFSI

– Retail & E-Commerce

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Education

– Government

– Other Verticals

Based on Organization Size, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Component, Deployment Mode, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD475

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ADP, LLC.

Calabrio, Inc

INFOR

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Kronos Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SumTotal Systems, LLC.

Verint Systems Inc.

Workday, Inc.

WorkForce Software, LLC.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/