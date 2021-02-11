Aircraft Bellows Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2030

Aircraft Bellows Market: Introduction

Aircraft bellows are mechanical component acted as a seal assembly that provides protection to the mechanical sensor, engine and ducting system that offers flexible pressure sealing for pressure regularization.

Aircraft bellows has wide range of application in Environmental control systems (ECS), Ducting and components system, Silencer assemblies, Engine Systems, and flexible joints and couplings in aircraft.

Aircraft bellows & assemblies are frequently supplied for usage in sub-assemblies of the engine build-up duct & APU air intake and in exhaust systems that witness a high degree of relative movement between the turbine assembly and the airframe.

North America is estimated to hold lions share in the aircraft bellows market owing to aviation activities and aircraft manufacturer situated in the said region. Most of the market participants are inclined towards the manufacturing of custom aircraft bellows as per the specific requirement of the end users. As maintenance is crucial activity in the aircraft industry for attaining the passenger safety to the desirable level, regular maintenance activities increases estimated to support the growth of global aircraft bellows market over the forecast period.

Aircraft Bellows Market: Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Aircraft bellows are the crucial part of the aircraft utilized in various application which differs with the requirement. These aircraft bellows demand is directly proportional to the aircraft manufacturing activities. Increase in the number of manufacturing aircraft contracts is estimated to positively impact the demand for aircraft bellows in the upcoming years.

Moreover, passenger safety is a paramount for airline companies which creates a requirement for periodic maintenance activities. These maintenance activities are high priority task for efficient and uninterrupted operations of the aircraft which can replace aircraft parts after specific period of time. Increasing concern towards passenger safety is anticipated to surge the demand for aircraft bellows. This is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the retrofit of the aircraft bellows.

COVID-19 has miserably impacted overall activities across the globe leading to lockdown in major economies. Owing to the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, many governments across the globe have implemented travel restrictions which have led to a declining demand for air travel significantly resulting into decline in the airline industry.

According to IATA (International Air Transport Association), the Air Transport Passenger revenue is estimated to witness a potential loss of around US$ 252 Bn in the year of 2020. This decline march of the aviation activities are expected to hamper the growth of aircraft bellows market significantly.

Aircraft Bellows Market: Segmentation

The global aircraft bellows market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type, Aircraft Type, Application, Material type, Sales Channel and region:

On the basis of Product Type, global aircraft bellows market can be segmented as:

Standard Aircraft Bellows

Custom Aircraft Bellows

On the basis of Aircraft Type, global aircraft bellows market can be segmented as:

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Private Aircraft

On the basis of Application, global aircraft bellows market can be segmented as:

Speed detection

Communication devices

Ducting System

Silencer Assemblies

Others

On the basis of Material, global aircraft bellows market can be segmented as:

Metal Bellows

PVC Bellows

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, global aircraft bellows market can be segmented as:

Line Fit

Retro Fit

Aircraft Bellows Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to hold leading position in the global aircraft bellows market owing to increasing number of aircraft orders and supplies. Moreover, majority of the aircraft manufacturers, part suppliers are located in said region. In the recent years, East Asia followed by South Asia are estimated to witness a lucrative growth in aviation activities which is in turn to bolster the demand for aircraft bellows market owing to increasing inclination towards passenger as well as goods transport by air.

High preference towards regular maintenance activities of the aircraft in Europe is estimated to hold significant market share over the forecast period. Middle East & Africa as well as Latin America is expected to witness stagnant growth in aircraft bellows market.

Aircraft Bellows Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified in the global Aircraft Bellows Market are:

Bellowstech (Servometer)

Senior plc

Metal-Flex Welded Bellows, Inc.

Cunningham Cover

Ameriflex, Inc.

Unison Industries, LLC

Flexial Corporation

Meggitt Plc

Arrowhead Products

ACC La Jonchere

Eaton Ltd

Ultra Electronics Precision Control Systems

Witzenmann GmbH

