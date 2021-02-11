Expansion of Aircraft Seating Market to Remain Consistent During 2025

Over the last few years, the airline industry is the most lucrative market driven by lower oil prices. Moreover, the rise of global economy coupled with an increase in disposable income, people are preferring air transport for the domestic as well as international tour to save travel time. In aircraft, seats are the most prominent part of the cabin that defines the class of service passenger would be avail with during travel. The specific type of seats in the aircraft is determined by air traffic.

The aircraft seats are equipped with various basic amenities such as such as pocket which many contain safety instruction, magazines, and trays. Depending on cabin configuration to enhance passenger comfortability they are benefited with advanced amenities such as wider seats, extra leg room, individual power ports, additional seat recline, and others. Aircraft seats are designed to be lightweight, fire resistance, high strength & stiffness, insulated material, high durability, repairability, and others with an aim to offer passenger safety measures.

Aircraft Seating Market: Drivers and Restraints

Aircraft seating market is witnessing maximum growth owing to expanding passenger air traffic, growing airline industry worldwide, advanced technologies, retrofit aircraft seats, the surge in demand for customized fighter aircraft ejector seats, and helicopter seats. Moreover, growing tourism industry, new player enters, decrease in oil price lead to enhance airline industry, mergers & acquisitions, expanding custom innovation, and growing demand for light weight aircraft seats with low maintenance cost and high durability are some of the factors that can boost the demand for aircraft seating over the forecast period.

Aircraft Seating Market: Segmentation

The aircraft seating market has been classified on the basis of aircraft type, seat class type, fit type, and component.

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft seating market is segmented into the following:

Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

Very large Aircraft (VLA)

Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

Based on seat class type, the aircraft seating market is segmented into the following:

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Based on fit type, the aircraft seating market is segmented into the following:

Retrofit

Line Fit

Based on component, the aircraft seating market is segmented into the following:

Seat Actuators

Foams& Fittings

Others

Aircraft Seating Market: Overview

Aircraft seating market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future owing to rise in demand for a world tour, advanced aluminum and carbon composite technology, and rising demand for light weight aircraft seats with wide appeal coupled with reliability, and stylish designs that would enhance the cabin image.

Moreover, rising demand for compact seats in economy class owing to high traffic routes is some of the factors that can accelerate the market revenue growth of aircraft seating during the forecast period. Based on seat class type, business class is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to ramping up of business class seat capacities, focus towards premiumisation, along with a rise in frequency of corporate travelers in business class.

Aircraft Seating Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, aircraft seating market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the Aircraft Seating market followed by Europe, and Japan owing to high demand for air transportation, international air traffic, flight frequency coupled with high per capita income of the individual.

Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of increasing modernization of aircraft seats, expanding disposable income, rise in aircraft demand, increase in number of direct airport connections lead to time-saving for passengers, and rapidly surge in the establishment of international aerospace companies in these regions due to skilled labor force are some of the factors which strengthen the growth of aircraft seating market throughout the forecast period.

Aircraft Seating Market: Key Players

Zodiac Aerospace

ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

B/E Aerospace

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Acro Aircraft Seating

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

