Global Composite Wood Panels Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

The global Composite Wood Panels market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Composite Wood Panels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composite Wood Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kronospan

Arauco

Duratex

Swiss Krono Group

Nelson Pine

MASISA

Sonae Industria

Kastamonu Entegre

Finsa

Yildiz Entegre

Egger

Pfleiderer

Norbord

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products

Swedspan

Boise Cascade Company

Integrated Wood Components

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Engineered Wood Panels

Hardboard

Particleboard

MDF(Medium Density Fiberboard)

Segment by Application

Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

