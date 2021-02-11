Green Solvents Market 2021| Research on Deep Learning Technology, Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Green solvents or bio-solvents are environment-friendly solutions derived by processing crops. Chemical processes carried out using petrochemical solvents have a significant amount of VOCs emission which causes severe harm to the environment. Green solvents are an alternative to these conventional petrochemical solvents. Today, green solvents have replaced the conventional solvents in various industries such as paints & coatings, adhesives and sealants, printing inks, industrial and domestic cleaning among others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global green solvents market is largely driven by increasing awareness among consumers towards the use of green products and hazardous impacts of VOCs on the environment. Increasing adoption of green solvents in paints & coating and other end-user market further propel the demand for these solvents. Moreover, volatile prices of crude oil contribute to the green solvents market growth. The cost of production of green solvents restricts market growth. The market supported by the federal government’s encouraging go-green policies and implementation of the regulatory framework in the developing countries provide major opportunities for the green solvents market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Green Solvents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the green solvents market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global green solvents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading green solvents market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global green solvents market is segmented by type and application. By type, the green solvents market is segmented as esters, alcohols, diols & glycols, D-limonene, and others. While, son the basis of application, the green solvents market is segmented as adhesives and sealants, printing ink, industrial & domestic cleaners, paints & coatings, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global green solvents market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The green solvents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the green solvents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Green Solvents in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Green Solvents market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Green Solvents market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Green Solvents in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Green Solvents Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Green Solvents market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Florida Chemical Company

GC Innovation America.

Gevo, Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

Vertec BioSolventss

