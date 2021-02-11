High Purity Alumina Market 2021| Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Future Plans and Growth Rate To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

High Purity Alumina (HPA) is a processed non-metallurgical alumina product with superior hardness and many other useful properties such as corrosion resistance, thermal stability, and high brightness. The high purity alumina market is directly linked with the presence of bauxite reserves which are used for the extraction of alumina globally. HPA finds extensive usage in LED’s, semiconductors, phosphor, sapphire, Li-ion batteries, ceramics etc. The most common method adopted by major manufacturers to produce HPA is the hydrolysis of aluminum alkoxide since it facilitates the retention of acid for further usage and hence reduces operational costs.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global high purity alumina market is likely to witness growth since there is a worldwide shift towards LED lighting systems to avoid energy crisis. Moreover, its application in Li-ion batteries, photovoltaic cells, synthetic sapphire among others will boost the global high purity alumina market. The utility of LEDs in smartwatches, smartphones, and tablets, open opportunities for medium to small scale manufacturers. However, alternative solutions or substitutes and higher production costs in some end-use segments may restrict the global high purity alumina market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global High Purity Alumina Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the high purity alumina market with detailed market segmentation by technology, product, application, and geography. The global high purity alumina market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading high purity alumina market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global high purity alumina market is broadly segmented into technology, product, and application. The global high purity alumina market on the basis of the technology is distributed into hydrolysis and HCL leaching. By product, the market is segmented as 4N, 5N, and 6N. Based on the application, the classification of the high purity alumina market is the LEDs, semiconductors, phosphor, sapphire, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global high purity alumina market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The high purity alumina market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the high purity alumina market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the high purity alumina market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the high purity alumina market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from high purity alumina market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for High Purity Alumina (HPA) in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the High Purity Alumina Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the High Purity Alumina Market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

Alcoa Corporation

Altech Chemicals Ltd

Baikowski

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd

Norsk Hydro ASA

Polar Sapphire Ltd.

Rio Tinto

RUSAL

Sasol

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

