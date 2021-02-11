Global SS7 Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

The SS7 market has diverse application areas, such as data center & enterprise networking, and industrial automation, which increases the size of the market. Moreover, the increasing uptake of SS7 firewall, solutions, and devices offers ample scope of growth to the market and players. Augmenting demand for SS7 units from the burgeoning telecom industry positively impacts the market growth. Also, high bandwidth-switches would drive market growth exponentially.

Conversely, the lack of technical expertise and network security is a major factor estimated to impede the growth of the market. Also, the roaming complexity of the technology, such as SS& firmly clings to 2G & 3G networks, poses challenges to the market growth. Moreover, mobile operators looking to shut down these networks and increasing preference for 4G and 5G networks restrict market sales.

Global SS7 Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global SS7 market. The largest market share attributes to the technological advances and the early migration to the advanced intelligent network (AIN) and intelligent networks (IN). Besides, rising uptake of SS7 to manage intelligent routing, screening services, and number portability (NP), drives the growth of the regional market growth. The North American SS7 market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global SS7 market. The market growth is driven by the rising adoption of the latest communication network protocols and the need for high data transfer speeds across the region. Moreover, the availability of innovative technologies and the presence of many leading players in the region push the regional market growth.

