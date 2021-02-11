Categories
Global Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report focuses on Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:
ExxonMobil
Castrol
AMSOIL
AISIN
Red Line
Shell
Ford
Honda
Prestone

Sinclair
Pentosin
B&M
Gulf
Super Tech
Valvoline
Afton Chemical
Petro-Canada
Royal Purple
Amalie
Sinopec Lubricant

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type

Semi-Synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid
Full-Synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid

Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle

