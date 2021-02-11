Confectioneries/Sweets Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Confectioneries/Sweets market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Confectioneries/Sweets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Confectioneries/Sweets market is segmented into

Sugar

Chocolate

Fine bakery wares

Others

Segment by Application, the Confectioneries/Sweets market is segmented into

Adult

Child

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Confectioneries/Sweets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Confectioneries/Sweets market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Confectioneries/Sweets Market Share Analysis

Confectioneries/Sweets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Confectioneries/Sweets business, the date to enter into the Confectioneries/Sweets market, Confectioneries/Sweets product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Delfi Limited (Singapore)

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ferrero SpA (Italy)

Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland)

Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Mars, Incorporated (U.S.)

Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

The Hershey Company (U.S.)

Wrigley Jr. Company (U.S.).

