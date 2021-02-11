Enterprise Fraud Management Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Overview
Fraud management solutions are used for the generations by the enterprises, but the first generation fraud management systems are not able to handle the today’s intensity of the frauds going on in the industries also cyber-attacks from the inside as well as outside person of the organizations.
Enterprises are using enterprise fraud management solution also for the preventions of the misuse of the organizations private and valuable data. Using enterprise fraud management solutions, enterprises can screen and monitor the transactional activities going on in the organizations. Today’s enterprise fraud management solutions are evolved versions of the first generation fraud management solutions, the solutions offered are more enterprise oriented for the management of all possible fraud in the organizations. The examples of the most enterprises oriented fraud management approach are financial institutions. Using the enterprise fraud management solutions, the financial institutions can get the most benefits for the securities such as cyber crime and other unexpected faults. The globalization of the enterprises is resulting into increased complexities in the operations which are leading the enterprises to increase the deployment of the enterprise’s fraud management solutions.
Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Drivers and Restraints
Enterprise fraud management solutions can provide the real-time screening of the transactions and other confidential data related activities going on across channels, accounts, users, and processes this is expected to be the prime factor for driving the growth of the global enterprise fraud management solutions. Also, the enterprise fraud management is used for identifying and preventing internal as well as external frauds in organizations this feature of the enterprise fraud management is creating various new opportunities for the enterprise fraud management vendors. The enterprise fraud management solutions also analyze the behavior between the accounts related to users, channels and other entities, to identify unusual behavior that could be a sign of corruption, criminal activity, or fraud. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about the applications of the enterprise fraud management solutions is the major challenge for the growth of enterprise fraud management solution market.
Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Segmentation
- By enterprise size:
The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of type as
-
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- By Industry Verticals
The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of industry verticals as
-
- BFSI
- Government
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Travel & Tourism
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
- By Regions
The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of regions as
-
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- By Deployment type
The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of deployment type as
-
- On Premise
- Cloud
- SaaS
- By Solutions
The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of solutions as
-
- Digital banking and payment frauds
- Card Frauds
- Multi-channel Fraud
- Internal Threats / Employee Surveillance
- Authentication management
Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Region Wise outlook
The global market for Enterprise fraud management solutions is divided regionally into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America region has the highest demand for Enterprise fraud management because of the presence of dense banking and other financial services providers. Latin America and APEJ, and Japan follows North America in demand for the Enterprise fraud management solutions for improvising traditional security and screening ways of the organizational operation. On the other hand, MEA is expected to show moderate growth rate for Enterprise fraud management solution demand.
Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Industry Key Players
Some of the companies who are providing Enterprise fraud management facilities are
- Actimize, Inc. (subsidiary of NICE Systems)
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP
- Capgemini SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Fair Isaac Corporation
- BAE Systems
- ACI Worldwide, Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- NCR
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Segments
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Enterprise Fraud Management Technology
- Value Chain of Enterprise Fraud Management
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market includes
- North America Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Middle East and Africa Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
