Global Pool AlarmsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Pool alarms alert you when someone or something disturbs the surface of the pool, opens a gate to the pool or removes a cover. They ensure safety in two ways: allowing you to see when someone illegally enters the pool and alerting you when someone gets into the pool, whether accidentally or deliberately. While not a life-saving device, it does give you some time to react if someone uses your pool illegally or falls in.

Scope of the Report:

A pool alarm is essential to you if there is a swimming pool in your yard, especially for your kids. It is known that drowning is one of the main causes of death in kids under 14. Generally, one person will become unconscious if she or he doesn’t breathe oxygen more than 2 minutes. If the time is longer, she or he will not survive. The pool alarm can detect what has dropped in the pool once the water in the pool has been disturbed. This is helpful to remind us of checking what has happened and don’t lose a chance to save one’s life.

What’s more, a pool alarm has other function and it can do more. It is able to discover any unauthorized usage of swimming pool and alert you to know what has entered the pool. Such a pool alarm is also helpful to ensure kids’ safety, guests or friends, or even pets around the pool.

As for the United States Pool Alarms market, it will still show optimistic trend, and technological trends in the market will shift dramatically. Integration of detectors into the smart home will be an opportunity for installers in this market, such as integration with home safety management systems.

The worldwide market for Pool Alarms is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pool Patrol

Poolguard

Techko

Sensor Espio

Aquaguard

Safety Turtle

SmartPool

Blue Wave

Magiline

