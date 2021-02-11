Vehicle Tracking Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Vehicle Tracking market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle Tracking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Calamp
CarTrack
Fleetistics
Fleetmatics
Garmin
Geotab
Maestro Wireless Solutions
Meitrack Group
Mio
Navotar
Nextraq
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Private Cars
Logistics
Construction
Fleet Management
Two-wheeler Tracking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America