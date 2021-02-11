Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Dual Dispensing Technology Market

Dual dispensing technology is used to deliver two different formulations which can be mixed simultaneously or mixed after actuation. This technology can be used for standard as well as customized dispensing solutions in cosmetic creams, high end lotions, oil, glues and even food applications. End users’ benefit from complete customization of perfumes and colors, changeable strengths and intensities, separation of ingredients and more. Now a days, consumers are more tech savvy and ready for advanced customers packaging which brings optimal results and satisfy the needs.

Increasing demand for compact and easy to carry products is increasing among the consumers. Consumers are looking for cost effective product with multiple options for its applications. This accounts among the few important drivers for this market. The dual dispensing technology market is driven by increase in demand for smart and innovative dispensing systems and equipment in developing countries such as India and China. Dual dispensing technology offers the user multiple ratio option which allows for multiple settings between formulas. A variety of marketplace aspects have combined to shoot sales of compact beauty and skin care products. Cosmetics market is expected to experience a high impact due to this technology. Redken has already started offering dual dispenser custom blending technology in professional hair care products. This market is expected to grow with a rapid pace. Today there is a need to show packaging functionality and appealing ergonomics in various consumer products which in turn anticipated to drive dual dispensing technology market. Global skin care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% from 2015-2016 in terms of value. Dual dispensing technology has a wide scope in skin care market and the growth of skin care market will ultimately account for the growth of dual dispensing technology.

High cost of the equipment for dual dispensing could act as a restraint for this market. In addition to this, well-established manufacturers can lead a monopoly in this market acting as a barrier to entry for new players.

Based on the material used type, the global dual dispensing technology market is segmented into:

Plastics

Metal

Rubber

Based on the nozzle type, the global dual dispensing technology market is segmented into:

Single nozzle

Dual nozzle

Spout nozzle

Based on the end-use industry, the global dual component packaging machine is segmented into:

Adhesive industry

Cosmetics/skincare industry

Hair care industry

Oral care industry

In terms of geography, the global dual dispensing technology market has been divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The global dual dispensing technology market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Currently Europe is leading the market followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience higher growth for dual dispensing technology market. Factors such as urbanization, increasing standard of living along with an increase in sales of skin care, hair care and oral care products will stimulate the demand for the dual dispensing technology market globally.

Some of the key players in the global dual dispensing technology market are:

DEMA Engineering Company

Dispense Park Inc.

Exact Dispensing System

Fisnar Inc.

Graco, Inc

Henkel AG and Company

Jensen Global Dispensing

Kleerblue Solutions

Nordson Corporation System

Sulzar Mixpac Inc.

Toyo Aerosaol Industry

Versadail

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.

