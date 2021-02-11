Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Firewall status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Firewall development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Check Point Software Technologies
Palo Alto Networks
Barracuda Networks
Fortinet
Sonicwall
Zscaler
Forcepoint
Juniper Networks
Hillstone Networks
Sophos
Gajshield Infotech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Type
Virtual Type
Cloud Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Medical Authorities
Education Authorities
Retail
Manufacturing
IT
Energy
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next-Generation Firewall status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next-Generation Firewall development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Firewall are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
